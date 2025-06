Chilliwack – Music on Mill Street – sip, savour & stroll with the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association (BIA) from 5-8pm the last Friday of June, July and August.

Downtown Chilliwack will have • acoustic artists • late night shopping • Summer specials

The first one is this Friday, June 27.

Then the next events are Friday, July 25 & Friday, August 29

Brought you by the Downtown Chilliwack BIA.