CIVL FM Doc Debut Garners National Recognition for Local Producers, Sweep of Awards

Fraser Valley – CIVL 101.7 and 92.3 FM is proudly rolling out its feature-length documentary chronicling the rise of Canada’s original #1 campus radio station. Premiering at the National Campus & Community Radio Conference (NCRC) in Nanaimo on Thursday, ‘COUNTERCULTURE: 20 Years of CIVL Radio in the Fraser Valley’, set the stage for major awards:

Doc host and former LJI Journalist Mike McCulloch took home top prizes in both Documentary and News categories for his reporting on the opioid crisis, and other work in summer 2024, as well as runner-up recognition in LGBTQ+ Programming for his coverage of Pride events and youth engagement in the Valley. (Acceptance speech here) Mike’s syndicated program Sovereign Canada will resume after a summer break.

Bryson Worden, volunteer and recent UFV alumnus, earned best Hip Hop or Similar Music Programming for his 3 pm Mondays program The Block.

This brings CIVL’s total number of National Community Radio honours to nearly 30 since 2010. 14 individual CIVL staff and volunteers attended NCRC in Nanaimo, the most of any delegation, and the station won more awards than any other BC station this year.

In addition to the documentary release, CIVL is still accepting nominations for the 10th Annual Fraser Valley Music Awards, offering $10,170 in cash prizes to emerging artists.

“COUNTERCULTURE isn’t nostalgia – it’s a model,” says Aaron Levy, Executive Director. “Mike and Bryson’s success proves what happens when unfiltered community voices get airtime, and the station’s success is what happens when infrastructure like the type provided by the Community Radio Fund of Canada gets put to it’s best use by essential community groups and their members.”

Key Resources

COUNTERCULTURE: Free Public screening – August 4 at 2:45PM more Details TBA

Doc now available for screenings, station partnerships, and curricular use. Details at www.civl.ca/support



FVMA nominations close Canada Day – visit fvma.civl.ca

