Chilliwack Golf Club Professional Play for 16 Hours in Support of ALS

Richmond/Chilliwack – Chilliwack Golf Club professionals Luke Fedora, Kathy Stecyk, Kaleb Fisher, Eli Greene, Dylan Nickel, and Connor O’Dell joined forces to participate in PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS on Monday June 23rd to commemorate the program’s 20th anniversary of supporting the ALS Society of BC (ALS BC).

The facility had set a plan to play as many holes as they possible could, as a six-some, with a lofty goal of trying to raise $5,000 to support the society’s patient services programs.

The day started at 6:00am and they managed to play their first round quite swiftly before the majority of the working staff arrived on scene. Throughout the day, dozens of members and supporters showed up to encourage them through their journey.

The team persevered for a total of sixteen hours and fifteen minutes on route to each golfer having completed 100 holes – the equivalent of more than five and a half rounds that day. The final putts for the group dropped at 10:15pm, almost an hour after the sun had set over Chilliwack.

“What was most important to us is that we hit our fundraising goal for a great cause”, said Fedora, Marketing Coordinator and teaching professional at the facility.

“We’re incredibly proud of the team at Chilliwack Golf Club”, he adds. “Thanks to the generosity of our members, sponsors, and local community, we’ve raised over $5,000 to help fund vital care programs. This event showcases our passion not just for golf, but also for making a real difference in the fight against ALS”.

2025 marks the fifth year of participation for Chilliwack Golf Club, having now raised over $25,000 for ALS BC in that span.

“The team at Chilliwack Golf Club should be incredibly proud of what they have accomplished”, said Donald Miyazaki, Executive Director of ALS BC. “We are so fortunate to have their support at an incredibly busy time of year at their facility. Many patients and those affected by ALS call the Fraser Valley area home, so the club’s involvement means a lot to so many within our community”.

Since its inception, the PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS has raised over $3 million, directly benefiting registered patient programs and services that provide essential support, including a psychological treatment program, Camp Alohi Lani summer camp for children affected by ALS, and vital equipment to enhance patients’ quality of life through the Robert R. Heinrich Equipment Loan Program.

The PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS is proudly presented by the Pacific Blue Cross Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of British Columbians. The foundation supports communities across the province, ensuring that vital programs, such as the PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS, continue to make a meaningful impact.

The ALS Society of BC extends its heartfelt gratitude to the PGA of BC, whose unwavering commitment has made the Golfathon for ALS a cornerstone fundraising event for two decades. With approximately 700 dedicated golf professionals at almost 200 golf facilities across British Columbia, the PGA of BC plays a vital role in advancing the game of golf while fostering strong leadership in the community through charity events and volunteering. Their mission to promote, develop, and grow the sport aligns perfectly with the Golfathon’s goal of making a lasting impact on ALS patients and their families.

A special thank you to Chilliwack Golf Club for their incredible efforts, as well as the staff, volunteers, sponsors, and donors who made this event possible. Your collective generosity continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.

The ALS Society of BC’s PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS fundraising program has a lofty goal of raising $250,000 in 2025 through more than 30 events, and growing, taking place at various golf facilities throughout British Columbia. 100% of funds raised in BC will stay within the province, directly benefiting ALS patients and their families.

Though the event has concluded, the opportunity to contribute remains. Donations can still be made to support their efforts on Chilliwack Golf Club’s online fundraising page.