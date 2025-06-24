BCSTA Advocates for Increased K–12 Funding in 2026 Budget Submission

Vancouver – — The British Columbia School Trustees Association (BCSTA) announced the release of its 2026 Budget Submission to the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services. This annual advocacy effort represents the collective voice of all school trustees and Boards of Education across British Columbia, calling for increased investment in the province’s K–12 public education system.

This budget submission reinforces BCSTA’s commitment to meaningful, data-driven advocacy and complements the verbal presentation delivered earlier this month by BCSTA Vice-President Bob Holmes to the committee. His presentation emphasized the urgent need for increased and sustainable funding to address the growing and complex needs of school districts across the province.

The BCSTA’s comprehensive submission is directly informed by motions passed at the 2025 BCSTA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and recommendations from BCSTA working groups. The document includes detailed and actionable recommendations for enhanced investment in critical areas such as early childhood education, cybersecurity, and supports for vulnerable students.

The submission has been circulated to all B.C. trustees and has also been delivered to the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services, Treasury Board members, the Ministers of Education, Child Care, and Infrastructure, as well as key partner organizations.

“We are proud to stand alongside B.C.’s Boards of Education and school trustees to amplify their voices,” said BCSTA President Tracy Loffler. “School districts are facing challenging times. With increased and equitable funding, we can strengthen supports and build a more robust public education system—one where every student has the opportunity to thrive.”

The BCSTA would like to thank Boards of Education and trustees from every region of B.C. for their continued leadership and dedication to students. Their insights and advocacy have shaped the priorities outlined in this submission.