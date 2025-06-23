Province Spending More Money Dealing With Violent Offenders

Victoria – Police departments throughout B.C. will have access to more resources to combat repeat violent offending, ensuring they have the tools they need to help keep people, businesses and communities safe.

The Province is investing an additional $6 million in the Special Investigation and Targeted Enforcement (SITE) program, building on its success as a critical initiative that is helping police departments target repeat violent offenders and disrupt the cycle of crime.

“With the help of our SITE funding, police have had a number of successes in targeting repeat violent offenders and have recommended 2,676 charges, thanks to the program,” said Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “We are ensuring SITE remains available to help police agencies expand their abilities to crack down on repeat violent crime more effectively and keep dangerous people off our streets.”

Since the launch of SITE, the program has supported 148 police operations in 38 communities throughout British Columbia. SITE funding has facilitated 5,425 investigations of individuals, 177 of whom were supported by the Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative (ReVOII). Police have recommended 2,676 charges resulting from SITE-funded operations, along with substantial seizures of various weapons, drugs and other items such as stolen merchandise and cash that was proceeds of crime.

“The B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police (BCACP) supports the Government of British Columbia for piloting the SITE program as part of the Safer Communities Action Plan,” said Chief Supt. Wendy Mehat, president of the BCACP. “By providing vital operational funding to enhance proactive enforcement and investigative techniques, SITE equips police agencies across the province and jurisdictions to more effectively target prolific and repeat violent offenders. Through strengthened police capacity, we can strengthen public confidence, maintain vibrant downtown cores and ensure safer communities for all British Columbians.”

Introduced in 2023, the SITE program was launched as a three-year initiative to provide operational funding for police departments. The program is administered by the RCMP on behalf of the Province, and helps police agencies enhance proactive enforcement and investigative techniques to address repeat violent offending.