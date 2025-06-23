Friends from Harrison Mills and Mission Score $1 Million Playing Lotto 6/49

Fraser Valley – Colleagues-turned-friends Richard Courteen-Nurse and David Fisher enjoy playing the lottery together. So when Courteen-Nurse called Fisher with the news that they had won $1 million from the June 14, 2025 Lotto 6/49 draw, it was quite the wake-up call.

“I was at home, using the [BCLC Lotto!] app,” recalled Courteen-Nurse. When I first saw the numbers, I said [a combination of expletives].”

Courteen-Nurse said he was most excited to share the news with Fisher as “he was getting half of it.”

Fisher recalled that he “was getting into a deep sleep,” when Courteen-Nurse called him with the news of their win, and shared he thought it was “just perfect for the start of [his] retirement.”

Courteen-Nurse and Fisher are residents of Harrison Mills and Mission respectively.

Fisher plans to take a vacation in Mexico, and Courteen-Nurse is using his winnings towards the purchase of a home.

On how it feels to win?

“It really takes the edge off,” said Courteen-Nurse.

The winning ticket was purchased at the London Drugs on London Avenue in Mission.