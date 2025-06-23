Eight BC Softball Players, Including Abbotsford – Named to Canada Cup National Team

Surrey/Abbotsford – Canada has finalized its 2025 national team roster that will compete in the upcoming Canada Cup International Softball Championship July 4th to July 13th at Softball City in Surrey.



Coming off an undefeated run and gold-medal performance at last year’s tournament, Team Canada returns to the diamond with a strong mix of veteran leadership and new talent, aiming to defend their title on home soil.



This year’s roster features eight athletes from British Columbia, all of whom will be playing in front of a home crowd:

Peyton Bryden (Victoria)

(Victoria) Emma Entzminger (Victoria)

(Victoria) Larissa Franklin (Maple Ridge)

(Maple Ridge) Kianna Jones (Surrey)

(Surrey) Grace Messmer (Cloverdale)

(Cloverdale) Callum Pilgrim (Abbotsford)

(Abbotsford) Morgan Reimer (Langley)

(Langley) CC Wong (Port Coquitlam)

“These B.C. athletes represent the strength and depth of softball in the province,” said Head Coach Kaleigh Rafter. “Having them compete at an elite international event like the Canada Cup, right here at home, is an incredible opportunity, not just for them, but for the next generation of players watching from the stands.”



The full Canada Cup roster also includes returning stars from the 2024 championship team and eight first-time Canada Cup participants.

The Canada Cup showcases some of the top female athletes from all-across Canada and the world as well as more than 1,500 athletes at the national and club level. The biggest and best international fastpitch tournament in Canada includes five divisions: Women’s International, Futures Select (U19), Futures Gold (U19), Showcase Select (17U) and Showcase Gold (17U).



Canada Cup tickets are now on sale: https://canadacup.com/tickets-canada-cup/



For more information about the tournament visit: www.CanadaCup.com



About The Canada Cup International Softball Championship:



The Canada Cup International Softball Championship is operated by the Canadian Amateur Sport Society, a registered not-for-profit society dedicated to advocating and encouraging the development of the sport of softball by staging a first class, family oriented elite international fastpitch event. The event is devoted to providing young, high caliber, female athletes the opportunity to expand their potential and ability by fielding elite level fastpitch teams, provide a source of inspiration and mentorship to the youth of the sport, and provide an entertaining, fun-filled sporting experience for the Canada Cup spectator.