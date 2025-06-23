Chilliwack Fire – Now Accepting Applications – Paid on Call Recruit Training Program

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Fire Department is now accepting applications for the 2025–2026 Paid On-Call (POC) Firefighter Recruit Training Program. POC firefighters are dedicated residents of Chilliwack who respond to emergencies 24/7 when paged. They are paid an hourly wage for emergency responses and for attending weekly Monday night training sessions.

As a POC firefighter, you’ll do much more than fight fires. You’ll respond to medical emergencies, environmental incidents, gas leaks, and a wide range of rescue situations. Most importantly, you’ll serve as a trusted leader and partner in safeguarding the community.

If you’re motivated, community-minded, and physically fit, you may be an ideal candidate for this rewarding role.

Learn more and apply by August 15, 2025 at chilliwack.com/POC.