Chilliwack Man Receives Life Sentence for the 2022 Murder of Holbert Tew of Mission

Mission/Chilliwack – On December 14, 2022 at around 7 a.m., the Mission RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the 33800-block of 4th Avenue in Mission, near Mary Street. Upon arrival, Mission RCMP officers located a man suffering from stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of first responders, the victim, sadly died on scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and worked in close partnership with the Mission RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS).

The victim was identified as 64-year old Holbert Tew, a resident of the home where the murder transpired.

Investigators worked swiftly and identified the suspect as 27-year-old Matthew Bauer of Chilliwack.

On January 6, 2023, IHIT, supported by the Mission RCMP and the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) RCMP, located and safely arrested Mr. Bauer who has remained in custody since.

On January 7, 2023, the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) laid one count of second-degree murder against Mr. Bauer in relation to the homicide of Mr. Tew.

Update:

On January 13, 2025, the murder trial of Mr. Bauer began in the B.C. Supreme Court in Abbotsford.

On February 27, 2025, the jury found Mr. Bauer guilty of second-degree murder.

On June 19, 2025, Mr. Bauer was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 12 years.

This was a senseless and unprovoked attack that resulted in the loss of Mr. Tew, an innocent man, says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT.