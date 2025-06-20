Agassiz RCMP Notifies IIO BC of a Thursday Night Incident

Mission – Social media lit up on Thursday night (June 19) after a large police presence had neighbours concerned and social media buzzing.

BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident in Agassiz where one person was injured.

On June 19, at approximately 7:43 p.m., Agassiz RCMP received a complaint of a disturbance at a home. Officers attended and located a person with a handgun. The person reportedly pointed the gun at police before going into the home.

The Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT) was contacted and was on route, but the person reportedly once again pointed the gun and shot outside. Officers returned gun fire striking the person before they went back inside the home.

When IERT arrived, they located the person in the home and took them into custody. Emergency Health Services provided medical attention before transporting the person to hospital.

The IIO BC is investigating police actions into the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit its website at www.iiobc.ca .