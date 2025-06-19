Waste and Recycling Transfer Facility Fire on Aitken Road in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – At approximately 3:30AM Thursday morning Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a reported fire located in the 8000 block of Aitken Rd. While on-route, fire crews observed a significant column of smoke from the response area, prompting an immediate call for a second alarm.

Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4 and 6. Upon arrival, fire crews confirmed there was a large debris pile approximately 60ft by 200ft on fire in a waste and recycling transfer facility, with a large fabric covered metal structure as an exposure building.

Fire crews initiated a defensive attack quickly deploying master streams, while securing a water supply from an on-site hydrant to extinguish the fire. The fabric covering the metal structure sustained some heat damage.

Thursday morning, crews were still on-site, overhauling the fire and extinguishing hots spots.

There was no injuries to either the public or firefighters during this event.

This fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department at this time