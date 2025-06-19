MP Strahl Invites Chilliwack—Hope Residents to Enter Canada Day Contest

Chilliwack – Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope, is inviting residents to enter this year’s Chilliwack—Hope Celebrates Canada Day contest for a chance to win a 3’x 6’ Canadian flag.

“As we come together to celebrate our great nation, I’m encouraging residents of Chilliwack—Hope to take a photo of their Canada Day celebrations and tag me @markstrahlmp in their Facebook and Instagram posts or stories for a chance to win a Canadian flag,” said MP Strahl. “If you don’t use social media, you can still enter by emailing your photos to mark.strahl@parl.gc.ca, and I’ll post them on my own social media pages for your chance to win.”

“Every household in Chilliwack—Hope will be receiving a flyer in the mail, which includes a Canadian flag poster. I encourage residents to show how they are celebrating Canada Day—whether that’s by displaying the flag poster in a window or on a door, wearing their Canada gear, or taking photos of their Canada Day celebrations,” said MP Strahl.

The contest runs until July 8, 2025. Ten winners will be chosen at random.

“I look forward to seeing all your submissions! Have a safe and happy Canada Day,” said MP Strahl.