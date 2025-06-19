Skip to content

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – June 18

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – June 18

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

RIVERS, Shawn

Crimestoppers

Age: 43

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 175lbs

Hair: Blonde/Brown
Eyes: Green

Wanted: Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Warrant in effect: June 16, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

VENDRAMINI, Waylon

Crimestoppers VENDRAMINI, Waylon

Age: 45

Height: 5’8” ft

Weight: 170lbs

Hair: Brown/Grey
Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Assault

Warrant in effect: June 16, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

