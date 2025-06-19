Skip to content

Cougar Sighted at Little Mountain

Home
Wildlife
Cougar Sighted at Little Mountain

Fraser Valley – Lori Roberts is the WildSafeBC Fraser Valley Community Coordinator and posted this on Thursday June 19 to Chilliwack BC Hiking Club.

Cougar spottings are not unusual but can be potentially dangerous.

The City of Chilliwack has asked that I let you know there is a cougar on Little Mountain near the water tower.

Keep your backpack on. If you see a cougar keep your eye on them, you can throw rocks at them. Be big and loud….Hey Cougar, Hey Cougar. Keep your pets leashed and small children close to you. Bear spray also is effective with cougars. Please learn how to use it (I can help you with that!)

For more information, attached in the comments is a cougar brochure and more information.

I can be reached at: fraservalley@WildSafeBC.com.

Cougar WildSafeBC – June 2025

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts

Cougar Sighted at Little Mountain

Fraser Valley – Lori Roberts is the WildSafeBC Fraser Valley Community Coordinator and posted this on Thursday June 19 to Chilliwack BC Hiking Club. Cougar spottings