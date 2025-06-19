Cougar Sighted at Little Mountain

Fraser Valley – Lori Roberts is the WildSafeBC Fraser Valley Community Coordinator and posted this on Thursday June 19 to Chilliwack BC Hiking Club.

Cougar spottings are not unusual but can be potentially dangerous.

The City of Chilliwack has asked that I let you know there is a cougar on Little Mountain near the water tower.

Keep your backpack on. If you see a cougar keep your eye on them, you can throw rocks at them. Be big and loud….Hey Cougar, Hey Cougar. Keep your pets leashed and small children close to you. Bear spray also is effective with cougars. Please learn how to use it (I can help you with that!)

For more information, attached in the comments is a cougar brochure and more information.

I can be reached at: fraservalley@WildSafeBC.com.

Cougar WildSafeBC – June 2025