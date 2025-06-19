Another Season for the B.C. Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program – Six Markets in the Valley Involved

Fraser Valley – People in British Columbia will continue to have improved access to nutritious, locally grown foods through the B.C. Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program.

Fraser Valley Participants can be found here.

“As the weather warms up and more people take advantage of British Columbia’s amazing farmers’ markets, we are helping people and families on lower incomes access fresh and nutritious foods grown in their communities,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program promotes healthy eating and gives people an opportunity to connect with and support local farmers and producers.”

The B.C. Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is operating in more than 90 communities throughout the province, reaching families, seniors and pregnant people from more than 8,500 households.

Delivered by the B.C. Association of Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM), the B.C. Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program is a healthy-eating initiative that strengthens local food systems throughout the province by providing an additional source of income for B.C. farmers during the market season. With funding from the Province, the program provides coupons to community partners supporting people and families with lower incomes. Coupons can be used to buy fresh, nutritious and locally grown food at more than 100 participating B.C. farmers’ markets.

From Jared Mumford, President, Downtown Chilliwack Market Society – Coupons are being distributed through Streams Foundation and Chilliwack Community Services year, and all of the coupon spots have been filled. “This is an incredible program that has allowed our Downtown Chilliwack Farmer’s Market to put over $100k worth of fresh food on to the tables of those with economic challenges, and $100k into the pockets of local growers. Nutrition coupons can be redeemed for fresh local food at the Downtown Chilliwack Market, Saturdays 10am – 2pm, or at the Coast Valley Market at the Coliseum, Tuesdays 3pm – 7pm.”