2025 Program of Hockey Excellence (POE) Provincial Camps, July 24-27 at the Chilliwack Coliseum

Chilliwack/Saanichton – BC Hockey announced the schedules and rosters for the 2025 Program of Excellence (POE) Provincial Camps, set to take place July 24-27, 2025 at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

Operating alongside each other, the Women’s U18 and Men’s U16 camps will bring together 152 of the top athletes from B.C. and Yukon. The Women’s U18 Camp will feature 76 of the best players born between 2008 and 2011, while the Men’s U16 Camp will spotlight 76 of the top players born in 2010.

BC Hockey’s Provincial Camps represent a critical step in the POE phased selection process, designed to evaluate and identify the athletes who will go on to represent British Columbia and Yukon. The Women’s U18 program is preparing for the 2025 U18 Women’s National Championship, taking place November 2-8 in Mount Pearl and Conception Bay South, Newfoundland. Meanwhile, the Men’s U16 program will build toward the 2025 WHL Cup, with dates and location to be announced in the coming months.

To view schedules and full rosters, please follow the links below:

For more information on BC Hockey’s POE, please visit https://www.bchockey.net/team-bc/program-of-excellence.