2025 Abbotsford Agrifair – August 1 to 3

Abbotsford – Details are coming together for August 1st to 3rd, 2025 with the Abbotsford and the Valley’s favourite summer attraction. The Abbotsford Agrifair.

The Monster Spectacular is coming to Agrifair 2025.

You do not want to miss this spectacular show with 5 Monster Trucks featuring PsychoPat and local stars Rough Neck and Crude Behavior.

Also, ATV Races and Freestyle Motocross!

Get your Pit Pass to access the pit party before the show, see the monster trucks from closer and take some pictures.

4 SHOWS!

Friday August 1st

11:00 a.m. Pit Party – 12:00 p.m. Afternoon Show

5:00 p.m. – Pit Party – 6:00 p.m. Evening Show

Saturday August 2nd

11:00 a.m. Pit Party – 12:00 p.m. Afternoon Show

5:00 p.m. Pit Party – 6:00 p.m. Evening Show

PLUS, upgrade to the VIP Monster Zone for preferred, covered seating & refreshments included in your ticket price!

Tickets ON SALE NOW at Agrifair.ca

*Tickets for Monster Spectacular do not include entrance to the Fair – Agrifair Gate tickets must also be purchased to attend Monster Spectacular.