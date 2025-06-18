Plea for Information – Missing Man from 2019 – Cultus Lake Connection

Fraser Valley – On Monday, April 29th, 2019, Timothy Delahaye was dropped off by a friend in the Cultus Lake area on Frost Road. Delahaye’s intentions were to hike the trails into the United States, where he planned to attend a religious retreat. Delahaye last spoke to his family and friends on May 1, 2019. No one has heard from him since. Despite the efforts of Search and Rescue, RCMP helicopters, drones, and possible sighting tips, no sign of Delahaye, or his belongings, has ever been found. An investigation into his phone calls on May 1st, 2019 led police to believe he was still in Canada at the time of those calls.

Investigators are again asking the public from anyone who may have been in the area of Cultus Lake or the surrounding Mountains between April 29th, 2019 and May 1, 2019, and believe they may have seen Delahaye, or any of his belongings, to contact the Chilliwack RCMP. While years have passed, Delahaye was carrying some very distinct possessions that could have been abandoned anywhere. The added photo was taken of Delahaye on April 29th, 2019 when he was dropped off by his friend. The clothes he is wearing in the picture, and the bag he had, are some of the thing’s investigators are hoping to find.

Below is the original media release from 2019. If anyone has any information on Delahaye’s whereabouts, or knows of the location of any of his belongings, they are asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-702-4017, email UFVRD_Media@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Original Release:

Public’s assistance wanted to locate a missing man

Chilliwack: RCMP is requesting the public assistance in locating Timothy Marc Delahaye, 29, of North Vancouver. Mr. Delahaye was last seen on April 29, 2019 by a friend at Cultus Lake near the border of Canada and the United States of America.

Timothy Marc Delahaye is described as:

Caucasian male

Height: 193 cm (6ft 4in).

Slim build.

Hair: Reddish-brown.

Eyes: Blue-green.

Wearing a dark blue jacket, turquoise shirt, and green pants.

RCMP investigators believe Mr. Delahaye may have travelled in the back country from British Columbia into Washington State and are asking the public to remain watchful for him. Police and family are concerned for Timothy’s wellbeing, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Timothy Marc Delahaye is urged to contact their local police agency or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).