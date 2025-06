Chilliwack – NOTE Full Disclosure – The mother is a close friend of FVN and staff know her daughter.

A mother’s plea went out on social media – to the Facebook page Chilliwack Beware from Jennifer Sackley.

My daughter is missing. Have you seen her? The police file number is 2025-24649. Having a daughter living with addiction is traumatizing for the whole family. Please be kind. She goes by Becca.

Becca has had a troubled past. If you spot her, lease call Chilliwack RCMP.