Inmate Death at Pacific Institution and Regional Treatment Centre

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) -On June 14, 2025, Abraham Froesse-Friessen, an inmate from Pacific Institution and Regional Treatment Centre, died while in custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate was 66 years old and had been serving a life sentence, which commenced on December 15, 2011.

According to Black Press, this incident was in Ontario. There was another case where he pleaded guilty (In Texas) in July 1994 to first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Antonio Monzon Montecillo and was sentenced to a 15-year jail term.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

CSC Corrections Services Canada/Pacific Institution – Abbotsford

