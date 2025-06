Fraser Valley – The Abbotsford Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Scott Tonks, who is currently wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including charges of Theft, Breach of Probation, and Drug Trafficking. Mr. Tonks is believed to be in the Chilliwack area. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the police immediately.

WANTED Wednesday



