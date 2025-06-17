Pete Nuij Joins Abbotsford School District as New Assistant Superintendent

Abbotsford – Abbotsford School District have announced the appointment of Pete Nuij as Assistant Superintendent, effective June 16, 2025.

With more than two decades of experience in public education, Pete brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to his new role. He has served as a teacher, school-based administrator, District Principal, Director of Instruction, and most recently, Associate Superintendent of Education Services with the Vancouver School Board.

Pete is widely respected for his strengths in strategic planning, resource management, and building collaborative, student-centered learning environments. His commitment to innovation and instructional excellence aligns closely with the district’s ongoing focus on student success and continuous improvement.

Pete’s deep understanding of instructional leadership and assessment will be a tremendous asset to our district. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our schools, students, and community.

Pete looks forward to bringing his passion for public education to Abbotsford and working alongside a strong team of educators and leaders. He is eager to contribute to the district’s continued success and to champion the needs of all learners.

