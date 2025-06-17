Nominations Open for the 29th Annual Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards 

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and the Abbotsford News are now welcoming nominations for the 29th annual Business Excellence Awards.
The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and Black Press will recognize outstanding organizations and individuals in Abbotsford that strive for excellence in our community. Nominations are open until September 8th at 4:30 pm PST.
“In a time of growing uncertainty, local businesses are facing immense pressure. And yet, they continue to show up for our community with resilience, ingenuity, and heart,” said Paul Penner, President of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. “The Business Excellence Awards are our way of recognizing and uplifting the businesses and individuals who drive Abbotsford forward. This year, more than ever, it’s important that we support local and celebrate the leaders who are shaping our city’s future.”
The categories for this year’s awards are as follows:
- Home-Based Business Excellence
- Tourism Excellence
- Manufacturing and Production Excellence
- Consumer Services Excellence
- Indigenous Business of The Year
- Agriculture & Agri-business Excellence
- Entrepreneur of the Year
- Non-Profit Organization of the Year
- Business of Doing Good
- New Business of the Year
- Established Business of the Year
- Company of Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs Award
The community is encouraged to nominate businesses. Nominations are open until September 8th at 4:30 pm PST and will be reviewed by a panel of community leaders. The awards will be presented on November 13th for a reception at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre.
For more information on each category and to nominate a business, visit: https://abbotsfordchamber.com/events/excellence-awards
FYI:
- Any business, individual, or organization operating in Abbotsford can be nominated.
- Nominations are welcomed by anybody in our community, public and Chamber members alike.
- Nominations are open until September 8th, 2025, by 4:30 PM PST.
- Submissions can be made online, sent to events@abbotsfordchamber.com, or mailed to 207-32900 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford BC, V2S 5A1