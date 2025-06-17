Nominations Open for the 29th Annual Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards 

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and the Abbotsford News are now welcoming nominations for the 29th annual Business Excellence Awards.

The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and Black Press will recognize outstanding organizations and individuals in Abbotsford that strive for excellence in our community. Nominations are open until September 8th at 4:30 pm PST.

“In a time of growing uncertainty, local businesses are facing immense pressure. And yet, they continue to show up for our community with resilience, ingenuity, and heart,” said Paul Penner, President of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. “The Business Excellence Awards are our way of recognizing and uplifting the businesses and individuals who drive Abbotsford forward. This year, more than ever, it’s important that we support local and celebrate the leaders who are shaping our city’s future.”

The categories for this year’s awards are as follows:

Home-Based Business Excellence

Tourism Excellence

Manufacturing and Production Excellence

Consumer Services Excellence

Indigenous Business of The Year

Agriculture & Agri-business Excellence

Entrepreneur of the Year

Non-Profit Organization of the Year

Business of Doing Good

New Business of the Year

Established Business of the Year

Company of Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs Award

The community is encouraged to nominate businesses. Nominations are open until September 8th at 4:30 pm PST and will be reviewed by a panel of community leaders. The awards will be presented on November 13th for a reception at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre.

For more information on each category and to nominate a business, visit: https://abbotsfordchamber.com/events/excellence-awards

