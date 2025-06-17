City of Abbotsford 2024 Point-in-Time Homeless Count – Numbers Remain Lower Than Chilliwack

Abbotsford – – To better understand the scope and nature of homelessness in the community, the City of Abbotsford held its first city-led Point-in-Time (PiT) Homeless Count. Conducted over a 24-hour period from October 8-9, 2024, the PiT Count provides a snapshot of the number of people experiencing homelessness in a 24-hour period, and offers insights into their demographic characteristics, health needs and use of services.

While Point-in-Time Counts have taken place in Abbotsford since 2004 as part of a regional effort led by the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD), this is the first time the City of Abbotsford has been responsible for delivering the Count locally, through its role in administering funding through the Government of Canada’s Reaching Home program. The 2024 Count was carried out by Mennonite Central Committee BC, in collaboration with local service providers and with contributions from individuals with lived and living experience, and was fully funded through the Reaching Home program.

“Homelessness and the risk of homelessness is a complex issue and remains a growing concern in Abbotsford,” said Ross Siemens, Mayor of Abbotsford. “Behind every number is a person, and the information gathered through this count helps us to better understand and respond to the needs of some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Key findings from the 2024 Count include:

465 individuals were identified as experiencing homelessness—an increase of 14.5% from the 2023 FVRD-facilitated count. (Back in May, Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove said his city had over 700 on the streets. Most are from out of town)

57% were sheltered, while 43% were unsheltered, including people living in encampments or vehicles.

50% of respondents were between the ages of 30-49, and 17% of respondents were 60 or older.

Of those who responded to the gender question, 63% identified as men, 36% as women, and 1% as another gender identity.

66% have been homeless for more than a year.

97% reported at least one health-related challenge; 54% had concurrent mental health and substance use disorders.

At the time of the count, 210 shelter beds were available in Abbotsford, of which 197 were occupied.

The City of Abbotsford remains committed to working collaboratively with outreach workers, local service providers and other partners to respond to the complex needs reflected in the report. We also continue to build relationships and advocate to the appropriate senior government departments with the legal and legislative responsibility to address these challenging societal issues.

The City does not use municipal property tax dollars to fund services that full under the jurisdiction of other levels of government, and instead focuses its efforts on coordination, advocacy, and strategic partnerships that align with our municipal role.

Current initiatives include:

Advancing a Memorandum of Understanding with BC Housing, resulting in expanded HEART and HEARTH programs and the development of new temporary and shelter housing.

Partnering with the Province on the development of three new supportive housing projects that will deliver over 150 units across Gladys Avenue, Trethewey Street, and West Railway Street.

Supporting increased shelter capacity and the development of a local Coordinated Access System (CAS) that aligns with provincial and federal homelessness strategies, strengthening integration across health, housing, and social services.

Managing Abbotsford’s Reaching Home federal grant funding program and allocating funding to local agencies helping people transition into stable housing.

Facilitating Abbotsford ACCESS, a community-based network that brings together key housing, health, and social service partners to collaboratively address homelessness and related complex social issues.

To read the full report and learn more about the City’s response to homelessness, visit www.abbotsford.ca/homelessness-action-plan.