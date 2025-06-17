Chamber of Commerce Executives of BC Honours Outstanding Leaders at Annual Awards Ceremony – Includes Chilliwack

Chilliwack/Kamloops – The Chamber of Commerce Executives of British Columbia (CCEBC) proudly announced the 2025 recipients of the prestigious Gerry Frederick Memorial Awards at its annual conference. The awards recognize excellence, leadership, and innovation among Chamber executives across the province.

Each year, these awards celebrate those who go above and beyond in advancing their Chambers,empowering their teams, and making a lasting impact in their communities. Recipients are selected incategories based on Chamber size.

Executive of the Year – Over 500 Members

Leanna Kemp, Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce

Under Leanna Kemp’s visionary leadership since 2017, theChilliwack Chamber has grown into one of the province’s most dynamic organizations. With a focus on relevance,responsiveness, and community impact, Kemp implemented standout programs such as the Women’s Leadership Collective,

Reconciliation through Education, and Emerging Leaders. Her innovative approach earned the Chamber the 2019 BC Chamber of the Year award.



Membership grew 8.6% in 2024 alone, with a 90% retention rate—among the highest in the province. Kemp has also spearheaded revenue stability through sold-out sponsorships, strategic events, and multi-year funding models.