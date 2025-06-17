After 16 Months, AbbyPD Lay Impaired Charges In Death of Senior (An Abbotsford School Trustee)

Abbotsford – Over the past 16 months, the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has followed the evidence, leading to charge approval in a case that resulted in the death of 84-year-old Phil Anderson, a former Abbotsford School Trustee.

On June 8th, 2025, 43-year-old Jaswinder Deol was arrested and charged with Impaired Operation Causing Death, Operating a Conveyance While Impaired Causing Death, & Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death.

“Investigations of this magnitude are highly complex and require considerable time to reach the charge approval stage. Major Crime Detectives worked in close collaboration with AbbyPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit and ICARS to ensure the strongest possible evidence was presented to the BC Prosecution Service.

AbbyPD remains committed to identifying and removing impaired drivers from our roadways. Impaired driving has devastating impacts—not only for the families directly affected, but for the entire community”, says Sergeant Paul Walker.

Original Release: February 3rd, 2024



On February 3, 2024, at 12:54 p.m., AbbyPD officers responded to the 31000 block of Old Yale Rd for a reported serious motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles.

Upon attendance, first responders immediately provided medical aid to an 84-year-old male driver who had sustained serious and life-threatening injuries. Sadly, the 84-year-old male succumbed to the injuries at the scene.

The male driver of the offending vehicle has been detained at scene by officers pending further investigation. AbbyPD Traffic Enforcement unit supported by Patrol officers and members of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (I.C.A.R.S.) are at the scene and investigating.