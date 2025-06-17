AbbyPD Crackdown on Phony Goods Sold in Parking Lots – Four Arrested

Abbotsford – Over the past several days, the Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) has received multiple reports regarding four individuals—two males and two females—believed to be of Middle Eastern descent. These individuals have been operating various rental vehicles and attempting to carry out fraudulent transactions across the city.

The suspects typically approach people in public parking lots or on the roadside, offering to sell gold jewelry or perfume at significantly discounted prices. In one reported incident, an unsuspecting resident was offered an iPhone and a Rolex watch—both of which turned out to be counterfeit.

In each case, the items being sold are fake and hold no real value. The suspects often claim to be in financial distress or out of money and needing to return home, using this narrative to gain sympathy and manipulate potential victims.

AbbyPD is urging the public to remain vigilant. These individuals are deliberately attempting to exploit others for profit through the sale of fraudulent goods. Our investigations are ongoing, and officers have already seized a variety of counterfeit items.

If you encounter suspicious activity of this nature, please report it to AbbyPD immediately.

2025 AbbyPD Fake Goods – June