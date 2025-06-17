2025 Cultus Lake Day – Parade and Road Closures – Saturday June 21

Cultus Lake – Check out the live music line up! Come out and enjoy some local’s favourite artists at Cultus Lake Day on Saturday, June 21.

With heightened awareness regarding safety during public events, please be advised that Sunnyside Boulevard will be closed from the Entrance gate of Parking Lot B and at all other access points including Mountain View Road, Park Drive and laneways. The closure will commence at 10:30 am until approximately 11:45 am to ensure the safety of all parade participants and spectators.

The parade route will start from the Plaza Parking Lot and proceed down to the end of Sunnyside Boulevard, turn right to First Ave, proceed to the end and loop around to come back up Second Avenue to Fir Street, Sunnyside Boulevard, and finishing back at the Plaza.

2025 Cultus Lake Day