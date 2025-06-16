Mission RCMP Wrap for June 2 – 8, 2025 – Impaired Drivers, Speeders, Stolen Boat

Mission – Mission RCMP snapshot of some of that week:

Curfew checks: 2

Calls for service that week: 362

Proactive patrols of identified hot spots: 18

Mission RCMP received a report that sometime between May 30 and June 1, a small boat had been stolen from where it had been tied up to a dock on the Fraser River in Mission. The boat was a 16’ aluminium Alumaweld workboat, with a 50 hp Mercury outboard. The front of the hull was marked with the name SS Vancie Boy . Anyone with information about the boat’s whereabouts should call Mission RCMP.

Mission RCMP June Stolen Boat – SS Vancie Boy – The Dog was not harmed.

On the afternoon of June 8, one of Mission RCMP’s Traffic Services officers was on patrol when he observed a vehicle with an obvious vehicle defect on the Cedar Valley Connector. The officer recognized the vehicle as the same one he had dealt with a week prior, when he had issued the driver a driving prohibition in relation to an impaired driving investigation. The officer pulled over the vehicle, confirmed it was the same driver, and arrested him for driving while prohibited. His vehicle was impounded, and charges of driving while prohibited are being recommended.

Two more excessive speeders were pulled off the roads in Mission. One involved a purple Tesla driven by a 21-year-old man from Surrey, which was travelling at 128 km/hr in the 60 km/hr zone through Silverdale on June 8. The other vehicle stopped for excessive speeding was a white Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, driven by a 21-year-old man from Pitt Meadows, which was travelling at 133 km/hr in the 80km/hr zone near Silverdale on June 9. Both drivers received tickets for excessive speeding, and their vehicles were impounded for 7 days.

Multiple vehicles were stolen from the Mission area that week (in addition to the incidents referenced in the previous article Mission RCMP seeking information from Door Dash driver ). A grey 2020 Toyota Rav 4 was stolen on the night of June 1-2 from a residence on 7th Avenue near Grand street. It was located in Vancouver several days later. On the night of June 3-4, a grey 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from Draper Street. It was recovered in Abbotsford on June 8. A black Range Rover was then stolen from the parking lot of a grocery store in Mission on June 6, and has not yet been located. Finally, on the night of June 4-5, a Winnebago motorhome was stolen from a property on Catchpole Avenue. It was located burnt in Strathmore Alberta on June 12. Anyone with information about any of these thefts should call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

An officer was on patrol around 12:30 am on June 6, when a black Volkswagen Jetta caught his attention due to one headlight not working. As the officer began to follow the vehicle, it then drove through a stop sign without slowing down or stopping. The officer used lights and sirens to signal the vehicle to pull over, but it continued driving, even past another vehicle which had been in front of the suspect vehicle and pulled over after noticing the lights and sirens. When the Jetta did stop, the officer noted several empty beer cans in the back seat. The 41-year-old driver provided a breath sample below the legal limit, however because he had a Novice driver’s license requiring him to have zero blood-alcohol content, he was issued a 12-hour driving prohibition and a ticket.

Shortly after 4 am on June 6, Mission RCMP were notified by a security company of a theft-in-progress at the Mission Landfill. Mission RCMP notified Ridge Meadows RCMP, as the black Ford F-150 used by the suspects was last seen heading west toward Maple Ridge. Police located the truck soon afterwards, and arrested a 36-year-old man and a 63-year-old man from Maple Ridge. Items believed to have been stolen from the landfill were located in the truck, along with a quantity of suspected drugs. The investigation is ongoing.

On the lighter side