Skip to content

Harrison Beach and Lagoon Closed – Blame It On The Goose Poop

Home
Education/Learning
Envrionment
...
Harrison Beach and Lagoon Closed – Blame It On The Goose Poop

Harrison -Usually e coli warnings and closures for Harrison Lagoon and Beach are a fixture for hot and dry summer days . The goose droppings bring the rate up to numbers not acceptable for Fraser Health.

So a closure this early in June is out of the norm.

As of June 16, be advised that the lagoon is closed for swimming and wading, as recent water samples do not meet the required recreational water quality levels as tested by Fraser Health. The lagoon will be closed until further notice. View the full notice here: https://tinyurl.com/yep6hu89

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts