Harrison Beach and Lagoon Closed – Blame It On The Goose Poop

Harrison -Usually e coli warnings and closures for Harrison Lagoon and Beach are a fixture for hot and dry summer days . The goose droppings bring the rate up to numbers not acceptable for Fraser Health.

So a closure this early in June is out of the norm.

As of June 16, be advised that the lagoon is closed for swimming and wading, as recent water samples do not meet the required recreational water quality levels as tested by Fraser Health. The lagoon will be closed until further notice. View the full notice here: https://tinyurl.com/yep6hu89