Fairfield Inn and Towne Place Suites by Marriott Chilliwack Opens Where the Best Western Used to Stand

Chilliwack – The site used to be the Best Western.

Chilliwack Hotel Limited Partnership announced the official opening of the much-anticipated dual-brand Fairfield Inn & TownePlace Suites by Marriott Chilliwack.

The original FVN story from 2023 is here.

The opening was on June 12.

An interior tour is here.

Located at 43955 Industrial Way, strategically positioned at the Lickman Road interchange, this innovative hotel property brings 150 new guest rooms and suites to the heart of the Fraser Valley, catering to a wide range of travelers.

Operated by P.R. Hotels Group, this unique property combines two of Marriott’s leading brands under one roof. The hotel features 90 well-appointed guest rooms under the Fairfield Inn brand, ideal for short-term business and leisure travelers, and 60 spacious suites under the TownePlace Suites brand, designed for guests planning longer stays.

2023 Marriott Hotel Chilliwack/CEPCO

