AbbyPD Weekend Wrap: June 13 – June 16 – Included Fake Guns and Domestic Disputes

Abbotsford – From Abbotsford Police Department: Between Friday at 5:00 PM and Monday at 6:00 AM, frontline teams responded to 355 police files, covering a broad spectrum of incidents. It sure was a busy weekend.



Key highlights include:



On Sunday evening, Abbotsford Police Patrol and Traffic officers responded to a serious collision involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Gladwin Road and Chilcotin Drive.



Later that night, officers were dispatched to three separate weapons-related incidents involving imitation firearms being pointed at individuals. Two suspects were arrested in connection with two of the incidents, while the third remains under active investigation.



Additionally, officers responded to a robbery at a local gas station where a suspect reportedly brandished a knife.



Additional summary of call types over the weekend:



9 domestic disputes

6 assaults

7 missing person reports

4 Break & Enters

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:



Over the weekend, 10 impaired drivers were removed from the roads, and 44 violation tickets were issued.



By the end of the weekend, 2 individuals were held in custody, pending court appearances or transfer to Surrey Pretrial by the Sheriff’s Service.

Abby PD June 16, 2025 Fake Guns