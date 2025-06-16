2025 Indigenous Peoples Day Events in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – (Tourism Chilliwack) – June is National Indigenous History Month, a time to reflect, learn, and honour the deep roots and living cultures of Indigenous Peoples across Canada.

On June 21, we come together to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day, recognizing the traditions, knowledge, and vibrant contributions of Indigenous communities.

Tourism Ch’illiwack gratefully acknowledges that we gather on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territories of the Pelólhxw and Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribes, who are part of the Stó:lō-Coast Salish Peoples. We recognize the longstanding relationship that Indigenous peoples have with this land, as they are the original caretakers.

Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration | June 17, 2025

Chilliwack Cultural Centre | 9201 Corbould Street | 4 PM – 8 PM

Celebrate the stories, traditions, and talents of Indigenous communities with cultural performances, artisan vendors, book signings, and more. Don’t miss Travels with Salmon and the powerful screening of Rooted Waters – a celebration of connection, history, and heart. Find more details HERE.

Indigenous Peoples Day Community Event | June 21, 2025

Sardis Park | 6898 School Lane | 11 AM – 3 PM

Celebrate, honour, and connect at a day dedicated to our Indigenous communities, hosted by Wilma’s Transition Society. Bring the whole family for an unforgettable experience – from powerful cultural celebrations and live performances to food trucks, bouncy castles, face painting, local vendors, information booths, and so much more! Find more details HERE.

Chillcouture: Shxwthit’awkw’ 2025 | June 21, 2025

Shxwhá:y Village Cultural Centre | 9651 Skway Road | 6 PM