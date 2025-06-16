Skip to content

2025 Chilliwack Chiefs Season End Player Awards – Mrsic MVP

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs 2025 Award Winners (We’ll just ignore that little glitch about losing to Brooks in the BCHL final. Next Year boys!)

Joey Potskin Top Scorer, presented by Brian Gillespie: Mateo Mrsic

Sapphire Creative Rookie of the Year, presented by Lucas Bourdon: Caleb Malhotra

Orland Kurtenbach Top Defenceman, presented by Joel Rumpel: Ty Campbell

Crunch of the Year, presented by Dylan West: Lucas Sorace

Prime Signs Unsung Hero Harmony Cup, presented by Brad Rihela: Nathan Morin

Ross Beebe Scholastic Player of the Year, presented by Caitlin Lidster: Nathan Morin

John Tunnicliffe Most Improved Player, presented by Austin Mitchell & Karah Garden: Connor Dick

Kel Mor Fan Favourite, presented by Barb & Ken Hunt: Dwayne Jean Jr.

Don Nichols Senior Most Community Minded, presented by Yasmin Von Baranow: Hunter McInnes & Lucas Sorace

Bess & Cliff Brew Most Dedicated Player, presented by Kyle Bury & Jeremy Gray: Jordan Geike

MVP, presented by Brian Maloney: Mateo Mrsic

