2025 BC Transit Schedules, Chilliwack Fares to Increase in the Fall

Fraser Valley – CENTRAL FRASER VALLEY – BC Transit and the City of Abbotsford are advising customers of changes coming to the transit system, effective June 29, 2025.

As part of this service change, the following routes will be seasonally discontinued:

Route 22 East Townline

Route 24 Centre Loop

Route 26 Sandy Hill/Bourquin





School trips will be removed for the summer from the following routes:

Route 2 Highstreet/McMillian

Route 4 Saddle/Montrose

Route 7 Sumas Mountain





These routes and trips will be reinstated for the fall schedule, starting September 2, 2025.

Minor trip time adjustments are being made on routes 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 12 to improve service reliability.

CHILLIWACK – BC Transit, the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) and the City of Chilliwack are announcing a seasonal service change effective on June 29, 2025, in the Chilliwack and FVRD Transit Systems.

As part of this service change, school trips on Route 51 UFV are being removed for the summer.

Route 56 Cultus Lake returns for the summer months. Passengers will be able to travel between Promontory and the Cultus Lake Marina, with limited trips also extending to the Cottonwood Mall.

Minor trip time adjustments have been implemented on Route 51 UFV and Route 54 Promontory to improve service reliability.

In Agassiz-Harrison, Sunday service is being added on Route 71 Agassiz-Harrison, which travels between Chilliwack and Harrison Hot Springs during the summer, until Labour Day.

For full details, please check the latest Rider’s Guide.

For more information on fares, trip planning or to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/chilliwack

TRANSIT FARES for Chilliwack

It is a common concern for any municipality. Transit systems usually lose money or ( if lucky) break even.

At the Tuesday June 17 Chilliwack Council meeting, there is a recommendation that Council approve the proposed transit fare increase as detailed in Table 1 of this report effective October 1, 2025. That link is here.

A fare review was last done in 2020.

Current fares are $2. For 2025/26 $2.25, 26/27 $2.50 and 27/28 $2.75.

2025 Chilliwack Council Transit Fare Increase