WestJet Update to Weekend Cyber Security Incident

Calgary – From WestJet website – UDPATE: June 15, 3 p.m. MT

As we continue work to determine the extent and overall impact of the cybersecurity incident, some guests may temporarily encounter intermittent interruptions or errors while using the WestJet app and/or WestJet.com and we are working to resolve these issues.

Our operations remain safe and stable and are not impacted by the situation. WestJet is grateful to our guests, our people and our partners for their support and patience. Regular updates will continue to be provided as more details can be shared.

June 15, 11 a.m. MT

As of this morning, WestJet continues to make progress on safeguarding our digital environment and supporting the specialized teams working to resolve this situation. We continue to cooperate with all associated regulatory bodies and law enforcement, while prioritizing minimal disruption to our guests and employees.

WestJet is grateful to our guests, our people and our partners for their support and patience. Regular updates will continue to be provided as more details can be shared.

June 14, 9 p.m. MT

There is no new information to share as WestJet continues to respond to a cybersecurity incident.

Our operations remain safe and unaffected while we work towards resolving the situation.

WestJet is committed to providing regular updates to maintain transparency and will update this page every 12 hours, or sooner, as additional information becomes available.

June 14, 9 a.m. MT

WestJet continues to respond to a cybersecurity incident that is affecting access to some services and software systems.

Our operation is running safely and remains unaffected by the current situation at this time. We are actively working to understand the extent of impact and have expedited resolution efforts. We apologize to our guests and employees for any interruptions they may be experiencing as a result.

WestJet is committed to providing regular updates to maintain transparency and will update this page every 12 hours, or sooner if required, as any additional information becomes available.

June 13

WestJet is aware of a cybersecurity incident involving internal systems and the WestJet app, which has restricted access for several users. We have activated specialized internal teams in cooperation with law enforcement and Transport Canada to investigate the matter and limit impacts.

We are expediting efforts to maintain the safety of our operation and safeguard sensitive data and personal information for both our guests and employees, and we apologize to all guests for any disruption to their access to WestJet’s services.

It is too early to speculate on details, though we are committed to sharing what we know as information becomes available. WestJet advises that guests and employees exercise additional caution at this time, especially when sharing personal information.

Please find the latest information available on WestJet.com or X.com/westjetnews