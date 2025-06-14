Skip to content

Tickets Now On Sale for the 2025 Fraser Valley Health Care Grand Gala

Fraser Valley – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Grand Gala Presented by Snowcrest Foods, In support of hospitals in the Eastern Fraser Valley.

Facebook info is here.

Ticket Info Is Here

Join in for an unforgettable evening as they celebrate 25 years of community impact and care

Friday, November 14, 2025

Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre

Abbotsford
Doors open at 6:00 PM

Enjoy a night with Host Anita Bathe (CBC)
Live & Silent Auctions
Dinner and Dancing

Funds raised will support the purchase of an Endoscopic Bronchial Ultra Sound, supporting patients across the Fraser Valley

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

