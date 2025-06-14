Tickets Now On Sale for the 2025 Fraser Valley Health Care Grand Gala

Fraser Valley – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Grand Gala Presented by Snowcrest Foods, In support of hospitals in the Eastern Fraser Valley.
Join in for an unforgettable evening as they celebrate 25 years of community impact and care
Friday, November 14, 2025
Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre
Abbotsford
Doors open at 6:00 PM
Enjoy a night with Host Anita Bathe (CBC)
Live & Silent Auctions
Dinner and Dancing
Funds raised will support the purchase of an Endoscopic Bronchial Ultra Sound, supporting patients across the Fraser Valley