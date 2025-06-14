Chilliwack Fire – Suspicious Fire in 100+ Year Old Home on Margaret Avenue

Chilliwaclk – Early Saturday morning (June 14th at approximately 1AM), Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a report of smoke in the area of Margaret Avenue. Upon arrival in the area crews observed smoke coming from a single-family residential home in the 46000 block of Princess avenue. Crews upgraded the call to a structure fire and were joined by 25 firefighters from halls 1, 2, 4, and 6.



Crews quickly located a fire in the basement of the home that was extending up inside the walls and into the attic space of the 100+ year-old home. Through the use of ventilation tactics and an offensive fire attack, crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire.

The home suffered heavy, fire, smoke and water damage due to its older construction which allowed for the fire to travel unimpeded through the wall structures.

There was no one home at the time of the fire and there were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

This fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials.