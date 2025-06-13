Skip to content

Suspicious Fire at Merritt’s Comfort Inn

Home
FIRE
Suspicious Fire at Merritt’s Comfort Inn

Merritt – Early Friday morning (June 13@ 1:30AM) , Merritt RCMP and local fire-rescue crews responded to a structure fire at the Comfort Inn & Suites on Crawford Ave.

All hotel occupants were safely evacuated, with no injuries reported.

A significant section of the building was engulfed, resulting in extensive damage. Fire investigators and Merritt RCMP officers remain on scene today gathering evidence and determining the cause of the blaze.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Merritt RCMP at (250) 378-4262 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts