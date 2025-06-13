Suspicious Fire at Merritt’s Comfort Inn

Merritt – Early Friday morning (June 13@ 1:30AM) , Merritt RCMP and local fire-rescue crews responded to a structure fire at the Comfort Inn & Suites on Crawford Ave.

All hotel occupants were safely evacuated, with no injuries reported.

A significant section of the building was engulfed, resulting in extensive damage. Fire investigators and Merritt RCMP officers remain on scene today gathering evidence and determining the cause of the blaze.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Merritt RCMP at (250) 378-4262 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).