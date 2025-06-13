Skip to content

Mission Community Foundation Donates $10,000 for Vital OB/Gyn Stretcher to Mission Memorial Hospital

Mission – Mission Community Foundation donated $10,000 to Mission Memorial Hospital (MMH) for the purchase of a much-needed OB/Gyn stretcher for the Emergency Department. This crucial piece of equipment will significantly enhance the hospital’s ability to provide specialised and timely care for women experiencing gynecological emergencies.


According to Megan Emberson, ED LPN Educator, “the OB/Gyn stretcher in a community Emergency Department ensures that women receive timely,
specialized, and comfortable care during emergencies, ultimately improving patient outcomes and satisfaction. Also having a second OB/Gyn stretcher will allow us to treat more than one gynecological emergency within the same time period”.

