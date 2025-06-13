Skip to content

Friday Incident on Mission Bridge – RCMP Asking That You Remove Video from Social Media

Mission – From Mission RCMP: A video and photos have been circulating on social media of a youth that jumped off the Mission Bridge shortly before 5 pm Friday. Incredibly, the youth survived, was taken to shore by Mission Search and Rescue, and has now been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mission RCMP appreciate the public’s concern for the matter, but are asking that related videos and photos be immediately removed from social media, out of respect for the youth and their family and friends.

Mission RCMP would like to thank Mission Search and Rescue, the Mission Fire Rescue Service, the Abbotsford Police Department and the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service for quickly coming together to help ensure a successful outcome to this matter.

