FOUND SAFE – RCMP Search for Missing 16 Year Old

Fraser Valley – UPDATE – RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 16-year-old boy reported missing on June 11, 2025 has been located, and he is safe and sound

ORIGINAL STORY – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Gia Bao Ly. Ly does go by the English name of Charlie . Ly was last seen on June 8th, 2025 at approximately 930 am in the 45800 block of Wellington Ave in Chilliwack .Ly is known to frequent Abbotsford, Burnaby and Surrey. Ly is 16 years old, however, may present as much younger and unable to speak English. It is likely that Ly is travelling on transit.

Description of Ly:

Asian

16 years old

5 ft 3 in (160 cm)

119 lbs (54 kg)

Short dark brown hair

brown eyes

It is unknown what Ly was last wearing.