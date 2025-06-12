Rebrand for Art Gallery at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society announce the renaming of the O’Connor Group Art Gallery to the Odlum Brown Art Gallery. For over the last decade, the O’Connor Group has been an avid supporter of the arts in Chilliwack through their sponsorship of the Art Gallery. As their naming of the Art Gallery comes to an end, we are excited to announce that Odlum Brown will sponsor the Art Gallery as we launch into our 15th anniversary season.

This partnership with the Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society and Odlum Brown reflects both organizations’ commitment to enriching the community through the arts. Odlum Brown’s longstanding dedication to supporting local initiatives aligns perfectly with The Society’s mission to foster creativity, connection, and culture in Chilliwack. The Society is excited to begin this new chapter together with Odlum Brown — one that promises to inspire, engage, and celebrate the talent that thrives within our region.

Odlum Brown’s support will enhance The Centre’s ability to provide accessible, engaging, and meaningful arts experiences for all. Their involvement signals a strong investment in the cultural vitality of Chilliwack and a continued dedication to supporting local communities. The Society invites everyone to join in celebrating this new chapter.

Through the years, The Society has been thrilled to work so closely with the O’Connor Group. Not only have they been in the heart of the building, but they have also continuously shown their support of the arts by additionally sponsoring performances. Their ceaseless support of creative opportunities in the community has given the arts the ability to shine in Chilliwack.

The Society would like to offer our heartfelt gratitude for the ways that the O’Connor Group has been a part of helping us succeed. Their legacy will remain a meaningful chapter in our story, and their contributions have laid a strong foundation for what lies ahead.

The Odlum Brown Art Gallery will now be the home for all the upcoming Chilliwack Visual Artists Association exhibits, and visitors are encouraged to explore the exhibitions and witness the remarkable talent thriving right here in our own backyard.