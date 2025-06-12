Mission RCMP Need Information from Door Dash Driver

Mission – RCMP were recently kept busy with reports of vehicle thefts, resulting in the same person being arrested twice within the span of nine days. One of the stolen vehicles is believed to be associated to a Door Dash delivery driver, and police are looking to speak with him.

Shortly before 7:30 pm on Friday May 30, Mission RCMP were called to assist a road crew working near Stave Lake Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, after a man allegedly tried to steal a flagging truck they were using. Witnesses reported that the suspect had arrived in a grey sedan, before getting into the flagging truck. After a worker intervened, the man ran off, but was located and arrested by police shortly afterwards. Witnesses also reported that a passenger in the grey sedan told them that it was actually his car, however he left the scene before police were able to speak with him.

Meanwhile, police subsequently received a report from someone who had recently witnessed a theft of a grey sedan from a Door Dash delivery driver in Mission. That person reported that the delivery driver got into the passenger seat of the vehicle while it was being taken. The investigation into confirming whether these two events are linked, is ongoing.

Fortunately, there was no reported injury to either the delivery driver or anyone at the construction site; however, investigators have not yet been able to locate the delivery driver. Investigators are asking the driver – or anyone with further information about this incident – to call Mission RCMP, at 604-826-7161, file #25-6223.

Jesse Lee Grabinsky, a 41-year-old man from Mission, was charged with attempted theft of a motor vehicle. He was initially released by the court with various conditions. However, on June 7, Grabinsky was arrested again, in relation to a new investigation involving the theft of a grey Nissan Rogue from Oak Lane near 1st Avenue and Welton Street in Mission, which was recovered the same day in an alley between 4th and 5th Avenue. He was charged with further offences and remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing at this time. Any witnesses to this incident are also asked to call Mission RCMP, and quote file #25-6612.