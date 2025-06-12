AbbyPD Investigates Sex Assault in the Fishtrap Creek Area

Abbotsford – On Wednesday afternoon (June 11 @ approximately 12:45PM), AbbyPD patrol officers responded to a report of a sexual assault in the Fishtrap Creek Park area, between the Judo Club and the baseball fields.

A female victim reported that she was walking alone in the area when she was approached by a male who attempted to engage her in conversation and followed her for a short distance. When the victim attempted to leave, the male sexually assaulted her. She was able to flee and alert nearby witnesses, who then called the police. Although the victim was shaken by the incident, she did not sustain physical injuries.

AbbyPD patrol officers, along with the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Services, attended the scene to investigate and search for the suspect. Despite their efforts, the suspect was not located and remains outstanding. Major Crime detectives have released a photograph of a male they are attempting to identify. If you this man, call 911 and do not approach him.

The suspect is described as a South Asian male, believed to be in his 30s, with a groomed beard, black hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a black turban, a short-sleeved grey shirt, and navy pants.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit is in the early stages of this investigation. Detectives are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the male in the photograph. If you can identify the suspect or have any information about the incident, please contact Detective Maarhuis at 604-864-4864.

File #2025-24518