Skip to content

AbbyPD Investigates Sex Assault in the Fishtrap Creek Area

Home
Crime
AbbyPD Investigates Sex Assault in the Fishtrap Creek Area

Abbotsford – On Wednesday afternoon (June 11 @ approximately 12:45PM), AbbyPD patrol officers responded to a report of a sexual assault in the Fishtrap Creek Park area, between the Judo Club and the baseball fields.

A female victim reported that she was walking alone in the area when she was approached by a male who attempted to engage her in conversation and followed her for a short distance. When the victim attempted to leave, the male sexually assaulted her. She was able to flee and alert nearby witnesses, who then called the police. Although the victim was shaken by the incident, she did not sustain physical injuries.

AbbyPD patrol officers, along with the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Services, attended the scene to investigate and search for the suspect. Despite their efforts, the suspect was not located and remains outstanding. Major Crime detectives have released a photograph of a male they are attempting to identify. If you this man, call 911 and do not approach him.

The suspect is described as a South Asian male, believed to be in his 30s, with a groomed beard, black hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a black turban, a short-sleeved grey shirt, and navy pants.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit is in the early stages of this investigation. Detectives are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the male in the photograph. If you can identify the suspect or have any information about the incident, please contact Detective Maarhuis at 604-864-4864.

File #2025-24518

2025 Abby Assault Sex Assault in the Fishtrap Creek Area

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts

Abbotsford Man Shot Dead in Surrey

Fraser Valley – On Wednesday June 11, 2025, at approximately 3:45 p.m., RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit (SPOSU) frontline officers responded to reports of