Abbotsford Man Shot Dead in Surrey

Fraser Valley – On Wednesday June 11, 2025, at approximately 3:45 p.m., RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit (SPOSU) frontline officers responded to reports of a shooting at a business near 160th Street and 84 Avenue, Surrey.

Responding officers located a male suffering from life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving measures, the man died at the scene. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken conduct of this investigation. IHIT continues to work in partnership with the SPOSU and Surrey Police Service (SPS) to advance the investigation.

Update:

IHIT is identifying the victim as 56-year-old Satwinder Sharma of Abbotsford in hopes of advancing the investigation. Mr. Sharma was at his place of work at the time of the shooting and he had no criminal history.

Early indications suggest this was a targeted incident and no one else was injured as a result of the shooting. Investigators are working diligently to determine the motive and the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

IHIT is seeking dashcam footage from anyone who was in the area of 160th Street and 84 Avenue between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

“There is high foot-traffic in this area and we are fortunate that no one else was hurt,” says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “IHIT continues to work closely with Mr. Sharma’s family and our thoughts are with them during this very difficult time.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.