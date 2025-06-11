Skip to content

RCMP Searching for Missing 16 Year Old – “Charlie” Gia Bao Ly – May Be On Transit Between Valley and Burnaby

RCMP Searching for Missing 16 Year Old – “Charlie” Gia Bao Ly – May Be On Transit Between Valley and Burnaby

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Gia Bao Ly. Ly does go by the English name of Charlie. Ly was last seen on June 8th, 2025 at approximately 930 am in the 45800 block of Wellington Ave in Chilliwack BC. Ly is known to frequent Abbotsford, Burnaby and Surrey. Ly is 16 years old, however, may present as much younger and unable to speak English. It is likely that Ly is travelling on transit.

Description of Ly:

  •  Asian
  •  16 years old
  •  5 ft 3 in (160 cm)
  •  119 lbs (54 kg)
  •  Short dark brown hair
  •  brown eyes  

It is unknown what Ly was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charlie Ly is urged to contact their local police, UFVRD_MEDIA@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RCMP Missing 2025 Charlie Gia Bao Ly

