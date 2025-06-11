Skip to content

Hope Secondary Exploring Name Update To Reflect Indigenous Ties (VIDEO)

Hope (District of Hope) – Hope Secondary School is exploring a meaningful name update — one that honours Indigenous language and reflects the spirit of our community.

The proposed name is:
Shxwelí:s te Ts’qó:ls – Spirit of Hope Secondary School
(Shxwelí:s = life spirit of all living things | Ts’qó:ls = traditional name for Hope)

The idea originally came from Tristen Kelly, a student and member of the Shxw’ōw’hamel Band, and has been shaped through a thoughtful process with Elders, school staff, and community input.

Watch the video here: https://www.hopesecondary.com/

It’s a powerful step toward reconciliation — and a great chance for all of us to learn something new.

A name change may happen as soon as the new school year.

