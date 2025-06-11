Fraser Valley Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” June 13

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
SASKAMOOSE, Mitchell
Age: 61
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 155lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Breach of Order x2
Warrant in effect: June 9, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
BEAULIEU, Melissa
Age: 34
Height: 5’3” ft
Weight: 160lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted: Unlawfully at Large
Warrant in effect: June 6, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford