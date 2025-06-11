2025 Canada Day in Harrison Hot Springs

Harrison Hot Springs – This Canada Day, Tourism Harrison are celebrating our roots and what makes each of us unique!
EVENT SCHEDULE:
Pancake Breakfast at the Fire Hall: 8:30 am – 10:30 am
Pet Parade from St. Alice to Plaza: 10:30 am – 11:00 am
Opening Ceremony in the Plaza: 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Children’s Activities at the Waterfront: 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Main Parade: 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Yacht Club Sail Past: 9:30 pm – 9:45 pm
Fireworks: 10:00 pm – 10:15 pm
Live Entertainment in the Plaza:
Brander Raven: 1:30 pm – 2:15 pm
Andrew Christopher: 2:30 pm – 3:15 pm
Ahshï: 3:30 pm – 4:15 pm
Rockwell: 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Interested in being a part of the event? Below are the ways you can join in the festivities:
– Become a volunteer
– Become a sponsor
– Join the pet parade
– Join the main parade